Youth shines on day two of WEIO 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second day of the 61st World Eskimo Indian Olympics is officially in the books and it was the youth that stole the show.

Some of the events that took place today were the Inuit Stick Pull, Alaskan High Kick, Greased Pole Walk, Maktak Eating Contest and the always popular Baby Regalia Contest.

Events will be taking place all day every day through July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are free to the public. Then, from 6-10 p.m., a ticket is required that you can buy at the door in The Big Dipper Ice Arena.

