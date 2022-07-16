Day 3 of WEIO was all about athleticism

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - On day three of the World Eskimo Indian Olympics, athletes of all ages showed off their talent in the 61st edition of the games.

Some of the events that took place were the Dena Stick Pull, Two Foot High Kick, Drop the Bomb, and the Women’s Blanket Toss.

Events will be taking place all day every day through July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are free to the public. Then, from 6-10 p.m., a ticket is required that can be purchased at the door in the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

