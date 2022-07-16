Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Find a ‘fur’ever friend at AARF’s biggest adoption event of the year

Every year, Alaskan Animal Rescue Friends holds it's biggest adoption event of the year at Pear Paw.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bear Paw Festival in Eagle River is known for its music, carnival, and vendors. Among those vendors happens is a big tent that holds dozens of dogs and puppies looking for their forever homes.

Every year, Alaskan Animal Rescue Friends holds its biggest adoption event of the year at Bear Paw. This year, the adoption clinic will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Those interested in adopting can go to the AARF website and see which dogs are available. An adoption application must be filled out before going to the event.

Those who are unable to adopt at this time — but would still like to help out — can always apply to become a foster parent or make a donation to the rescue.

