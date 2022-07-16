Advertisement

Flood watch for Anchorage for heavy rain

Mid-July starts with several rounds of wet weather
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire suppression efforts across the state will get a big boost from widespread rains through the weekend.

The Southcentral Alaska region will see a “significant rainfall event” according to a Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service’s Anchorage forecast office. A Flood Watch goes from Friday night to Sunday. Water levels on streams, rivers and creeks are likely to rise, and ponding on roadways could impact drivers and traffic.

The switch from hot and dry to cool and wet signals a pattern shift that often takes place in mid-summer.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez
A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
A photo of the Aviator Hotel taken on July 13, 2022.
Assembly approves Bronson’s ordinance for $2.8M for Aviator Hotel shelter
Centennial Park Campground is a new temporary home fore some of Anchorage's homeless population.
3 Assembly members announce plan to address housing ‘humanitarian crisis;’ Bronson issues statement

Latest News

JP-Rain-Significant event 7-16-22
Flood watch for Anchorage for heavy rain
Waves of rain to bring heavy rain to Southcentral
Waves of rain expected to hit Southcentral Alaska
Waves of rain to bring heavy rain to Southcentral
Waves of rain expected to hit Southcentral Alaska
MF-ANC Precip 7-14-22
Waves of wet weather into the weekend