Flood watch for Anchorage for heavy rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire suppression efforts across the state will get a big boost from widespread rains through the weekend.

The Southcentral Alaska region will see a “significant rainfall event” according to a Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service’s Anchorage forecast office. A Flood Watch goes from Friday night to Sunday. Water levels on streams, rivers and creeks are likely to rise, and ponding on roadways could impact drivers and traffic.

The switch from hot and dry to cool and wet signals a pattern shift that often takes place in mid-summer.

