Governor announces PFD distribution date

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the Permanent Fund dividend will be distributed to Alaskans on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In a Facebook video released Friday afternoon, Dunleavy said that the check will be distributed to all eligible Alaskans.

“We’re doing this early this year so that people can take advantage of getting the PFD early, take care of any expenses that they’ve incurred as a result of the high inflationary period we’ve been dealing with,” Dunleavy said.

Last year, the annual oil revenue check of $1,114 was distributed to over 600,000 Alaskans in October.

