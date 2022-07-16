Advertisement

Governor announces PFD distribution date

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend(Permanent Fund Dividend Division/MGN)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the Permanent Fund dividend will be distributed to Alaskans on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In a Facebook video released Friday afternoon, Dunleavy said that the check will be distributed to all eligible Alaskans.

“We’re doing this early this year so that people can take advantage of getting the PFD early, take care of any expenses that they’ve incurred as a result of the high inflationary period we’ve been dealing with,” Dunleavy said.

Last year, the annual oil revenue check of $1,114 was distributed to over 600,000 Alaskans in October.

I am happy to announce that the PFD deposit day will be early this year, September 20th, and the dividend is expected to...

Posted by Governor Mike Dunleavy on Friday, July 15, 2022
