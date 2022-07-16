Operation Homefront distributes backpacks full of school supplies to military children

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Operation Homefront provided 300 backpacks full of school supplies to military families on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday.

The backpacks were handed out during the annual Back-to-School Brigade event on JBER, and went to roughly 150 families.

“Stuff goes like really fast, so just having like backpacks pre-packaged and stuff it helps the family, saves them the struggle of having to go out and try to look for all these things,” Jaeoni Amaker, a volunteer at the event, said.

Each backpack consisted of essential school supply items including a pencil, pens, and spiral notebooks. Senior Director for Operation Homefront Kelli Fagan said the event helps by lifting some of the financial burdens for military families with school-aged children.

“Per kid it’s about $600 for back-to-school supplies between the backpack, the school supplies, the clothing, and all the other items that you might need,” Fagan said.

Fagan said that expenses for school can quickly add up with more children in the household. Fagan said that between high inflation rates and many military spouses at the moment struggle to find employment, financial support is needed now more than ever.

“The military families are feeling the burden now more than ever, of cost of living and this is our way of alleviating some of that cost for them,” Fagan said.

