Woman dies at Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.

According to an email, Anchorage police received a report that a woman was “non-responsive and breathing abnormally” at 10:27 p.m. Thursday night in the 8400 block of Starview Drive, which is located inside the boundaries of Centennial Park.

“Medics began life saving measures but ultimately the efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was declared deceased,” a spokesperson for Anchorage police wrote. “Nothing suspicious was found.”

The Centennial Park Campground received authorization as an area for homeless Anchorage residents to camp after an East Anchorage wildfire stirred concern over fire danger in Anchorage. Many residents who had been living at the Sullivan Arena homeless shelter were bused to Centennial Park after the Sullivan Arena closed on June 30.

Beans Cafe had been supplying meals to homeless residents at the campground, but funding ran out for the nonprofit to continue the service.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.