Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way

Weekend storms bring some of the heaviest rain seen in nearly a year to Southcentral.
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the forecast for the week ahead.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Back-to-back storms brought heavy rainfall to Southcentral Friday and Saturday. With 0.80″ in the rain buckets by 8 p.m on Saturday, this was already the wettest day since August 2021.

On average, Anchorage sees just two days per year with this much rainfall, but the last time we saw this much rain in July was six years ago in 2016, and in the previous 30 years, we’ve only seen 5 days with this much rainfall in the month of July. The total for Friday and Saturday is near an inch and a quarter for Anchorage, but further north, up to two inches fell in Wasilla and more than three inches were recorded in Talkeetna. We’ve seen more rain in the past two days than all of April, May and June combined.

A series of storms will continue to deliver wetter and cooler than normal conditions to much of the state through the next week. The next storm on deck will slide into Southcentral early Sunday, with heavy rainfall likely in the morning, followed by showers through the afternoon. We’ll see drier weather to start the week, but another storm will slide through late Monday into Tuesday morning, followed by another Tuesday night through Wednesday, and again late Thursday into Friday. Bottom line, keep the rain gear handy this week! Temperatures will hold in the low 60s during the day and low 50s overnight.

Enjoy the break from the heat!

