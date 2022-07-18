1 dead, 2 injured in Parks Highway crash

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person died following a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Parks Highway and South Lamont Circle.

According to a trooper dispatch, three vehicles collided at 12:13 a.m. early Sunday morning. Troopers wrote that a white sedan headed south along the Parks Highway collided with a maroon sedan, which then crossed the median and struck a hatchback head-on.

Troopers wrote that one driver was declared dead on the scene, one driver was taken to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries and the third driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Parks Highway traffic was diverted onto a side road, according to troopers.

