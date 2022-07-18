Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in Parks Highway crash

One person died following a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person died following a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Parks Highway and South Lamont Circle.

According to a trooper dispatch, three vehicles collided at 12:13 a.m. early Sunday morning. Troopers wrote that a white sedan headed south along the Parks Highway collided with a maroon sedan, which then crossed the median and struck a hatchback head-on.

Read more: Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash

Troopers wrote that one driver was declared dead on the scene, one driver was taken to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries and the third driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Parks Highway traffic was diverted onto a side road, according to troopers.

