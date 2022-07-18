1 lane of Richardson Highway opened to traffic after flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Richardson Highway opened to one lane of traffic on Sunday at noon, according to an Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.

According to the post, the lane of traffic was opened with a pilot car and flaggers.

The Richardson Highway was closed for multiple creek floodings, as heavy rains spurred flash flooding in the area from mileposts 218 to 234.

DOT is working around the clock to keep the highway open, despite the weather conditions, according to the post.

For more information please go to 511.alaska.gov.

