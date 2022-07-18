Advertisement

Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who Anchorage police say is responsible for the homicide deaths of two men just two days apart was jailed Sunday.

According to an online news release, the Anchorage Police Department charged Brianna S. Wassillie, 24, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct involving a corpse. Police charged Wassillie with the deaths of 36-year-old Travis Sheldon and 34-year-old Gregory Pitka.

In previous reports, Anchorage police responded to two separate incidents during the first week of the month. On July 3, officers responded to the area around West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive on reports of a man walking around with “visible injuries,” who they later identified as Sheldon. After being taken to the hospital, police say Sheldon died of his injuries on July 5.

On July 5, police received a call of a man found dead outside a business on West Dimond Boulevard, who they identified as Pitka on July 8. Police say they identified a “person of interest” on July 6 and brought them in for questioning.

Police say Wassillie was jailed and charged Sunday at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

