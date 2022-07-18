Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way
Andy Andersen during an interview with Alaska's News Source in 2019.
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez

Latest News

FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky removes two of his top officials amid 'treason'...
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government