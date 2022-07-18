Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the chief medical adviser to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
Andy Andersen during an interview with Alaska's News Source in 2019.
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez

Latest News

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Staying mainly dry throughout the day with some sunny breaks early. Additional steady rain...
Another wave of steady rain arrives tonight
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges