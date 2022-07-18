Advertisement

Rafter dies in Tsina River near Valdez

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A rafter was found dead in the Tsina River over the weekend, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

At 10:46 a.m. Saturday, troopers got a report about a missing person in the Tsina River near mile 32 of the Richardson Highway.

According to troopers, the rafter tipped his raft and went into the water.

Rescue crews found the rafter’s body hung up on rocks in the river.

The rafter’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers have not released the identity of the rafter, pending notification of next of kin.

