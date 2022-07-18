Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
Andy Andersen during an interview with Alaska's News Source in 2019.
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
FILE - The Pentagon on Monday announced two new contracts that will put the detection and...
US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons
The Richardson Highway is to open to one lane of traffic.
1 lane of Richardson Highway opened to traffic after flooding