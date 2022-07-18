Wet week ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wet weekend may only be the beginning. An upper-level low pressure system moving out of Sibera will intensify as it moves across the northern Bering Sea into north Alaska over the next several days. This will cause a series of low pressure systems to form at the surface over the Aleutians and move across southern Alaska during the week. Confidence is high that measurable rain will occur every day this week, so keep those umbrellas handy. They’ll be put to good use for sure.

While all of the rain has been helpful in reducing the fire risk and the moderate drought, all of that water has to go somewhere. River levels across the southern half of the state (let’s say from the Yukon River south) are forecast to run near bankful, with the possibility of minor flooding on some. Good reminder to make sure you have the Alaska’s Weather Source app downloaded on your phone and/or digital device if you have fishing plans on any of the regions creeks, streams, and rivers.

