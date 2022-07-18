Advertisement

Wet week ahead

Measurable rain likely every day this week
Measurable rainfall expected every day this week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wet weekend may only be the beginning. An upper-level low pressure system moving out of Sibera will intensify as it moves across the northern Bering Sea into north Alaska over the next several days. This will cause a series of low pressure systems to form at the surface over the Aleutians and move across southern Alaska during the week. Confidence is high that measurable rain will occur every day this week, so keep those umbrellas handy. They’ll be put to good use for sure.

While all of the rain has been helpful in reducing the fire risk and the moderate drought, all of that water has to go somewhere. River levels across the southern half of the state (let’s say from the Yukon River south) are forecast to run near bankful, with the possibility of minor flooding on some. Good reminder to make sure you have the Alaska’s Weather Source app downloaded on your phone and/or digital device if you have fishing plans on any of the regions creeks, streams, and rivers.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
Andy Andersen during an interview with Alaska's News Source in 2019.
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way

Latest News

Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way
JP-Rain-Significant event 7-16-22
Flood watch for Anchorage for heavy rain
JP-Rain-Significant event 7-16-22
Flood watch for Anchorage for heavy rain
Waves of rain to bring heavy rain to Southcentral
Waves of rain expected to hit Southcentral Alaska