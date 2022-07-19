Alaska surpasses 3M acres burned this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over three million acres have burned in wildfires across Alaska this summer, but recent rainfall has helped to hamper most of the major blazes burning within the state according to the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service wildland fire dashboard.

Clear Fire

The Clear Fire burning near the city of Anderson was one of the many that received much-needed precipitation over the weekend. The fire is currently at 72,157 acres total, and 56% of the perimeter is contained according to the most recent post from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1. The fire was started on June 21 by lightning and an estimated containment date was listed as July 30 .

“Over the past week, the immediate threat to values at risk have been significantly curbed by weather, and fire activity has been minimal,” the post said.

Lime Complex

The Lime Complex of fires burning in Southwest Alaska started on June 15, and are also 56% contained according to the most recent post from Incident Commander Tyson Albrecht. there are 18 total fires — two of which are staffed and 14 that remain unstaffed.

“We continue to monitor unstaffed fires for growth and potential threats to identified values and are ready to respond if needed to protect values at risk.” Albrecht wrote.

There are 865,620 acres that have burned in the 16 fires that make up the Lime Complex, and those fires span across an area covering 21 million acres. There are 115 personnel working the Lime Complex and an estimated containment date was listed as August 1.

“Things are looking really good out on the fires still. We’re receiving fair amounts of precipitation there which is really limiting our fire behavior and fire growth,” said Lime Complex Section Chief Erick Stahlin.

Recent rainfall has limited fire activity and additional precipitation is expected in the area through the middle of the week. The two staffed fires are the Door Mountain Fire at 114,294 acres, and the Kuktuli River/Pike Creek Fire at 293,970 acres within the Lime Complex.

Dalton Highway Complex

The Dalton Highway Complex of fires includes 17 fires that are burning 89,100 total acres. The complex of fires started on July 1 and the Incident Management Team reports that little to no fire activity has been observed recently for many of the 17 fires. Of the 17 Dalton Highway Complex of fires, five are managed under a “full-suppression strategy.”

Bean Complex

The Bean Complex includes seven fires burning on the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta that all began from lightning strikes between June 19 and June 23. There are 290 personnel fighting the 193,670 acre fire. The estimated containment date for the Bean Complex is Oct. 1.

