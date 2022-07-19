Advertisement

Another week of wet weather

Watch out for high water levels on rivers, streams and creeks
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An impressive amount of rain has fallen on Anchorage since last Friday.

After three months of seeing a rainfall deficit in the city through April, May, June — and even the first half of July — rain has returned. Rain has now moved Anchorage to its 8th wettest start to the year on record. Anchorage saw 1.75 inches of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and that is the wettest stretch we have ever recorded in July since 2001.

With the wet weather, water levels on river systems will rise. Officials in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are urging folks to be especially careful, don’t camp on sand bars, and be wary, as water levels can rise rapidly. The borough adds “If you live in an area prone to flooding, in flood zones or to other low laying areas near streams or rivers, please monitor water conditions closely and be aware of rising levels.”

The Tanana River in the Interior and the Kenai River are running high.

Southeast Alaska will see scattered showers and highs 56 to 64 Tuesday.

Interior communities will also see a chance of showers. Rain will work its way to the north and west coasts. A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west coast.

Rain returns to Southcentral Alaska overnight Monday into Tuesday, and several more rounds of rain through the week.

The hot spot was Merrill Field with 69 degrees, and the cold spots go to Koyuk and Deering with 31 degrees.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police file
Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way

Latest News

MF-8th wettest start 7-18-22
Another week of wet weather
An aerial photo of the Lime Village area within the Lime Complex of fires.
Alaska surpasses 3M acres burned this summer
Staying mainly dry throughout the day with some sunny breaks early. Additional steady rain...
Another wave of steady rain arrives tonight
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way