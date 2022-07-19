Another week of wet weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An impressive amount of rain has fallen on Anchorage since last Friday.

After three months of seeing a rainfall deficit in the city through April, May, June — and even the first half of July — rain has returned. Rain has now moved Anchorage to its 8th wettest start to the year on record. Anchorage saw 1.75 inches of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and that is the wettest stretch we have ever recorded in July since 2001.

With the wet weather, water levels on river systems will rise. Officials in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are urging folks to be especially careful, don’t camp on sand bars, and be wary, as water levels can rise rapidly. The borough adds “If you live in an area prone to flooding, in flood zones or to other low laying areas near streams or rivers, please monitor water conditions closely and be aware of rising levels.”

The Tanana River in the Interior and the Kenai River are running high.

Southeast Alaska will see scattered showers and highs 56 to 64 Tuesday.

Interior communities will also see a chance of showers. Rain will work its way to the north and west coasts. A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west coast.

Rain returns to Southcentral Alaska overnight Monday into Tuesday, and several more rounds of rain through the week.

The hot spot was Merrill Field with 69 degrees, and the cold spots go to Koyuk and Deering with 31 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.