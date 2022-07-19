Advertisement

Breezy and wet on Tuesday

Anchorage see eighth day in a row of measurable rainfall
Southerly breezes throughout the day with intermittent showers
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From July 12 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport picked up 2.22 inches of rain. The least amount of rain was 0.05 inches on July 12. The last seven-day stretch of rain (no snow) with amounts greater than 0.05 inches, occurred Aug. 4-10, 2010 — nearly 12 years ago! Impressive, and that doesn’t even include the rain that has already fallen today!

Alaska remains under the influence of a broad and deepening trough of low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. The cyclonic (or counterclockwise) flow around it will keep several pieces of energy moving across the southern half of the state through the remainder of the week, and possibly into early next week as well. As a result, conditions will remain breezy with waves of rain, much like we’ve seen for the past week.

After the steady rain late yesterday evening and just after midnight today, activity will be more intermittent today. The next wave of steady rain is currently forecast to arrive late tomorrow and continue into Thursday. Another break will occur on Friday, before yet another wave is currently forecast to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

All of this wet weather has now flipped the area from being very dry to the eighth wettest start of the year, at 2.23 inches above normal. July is now nearly an inch and a half above normal, at 1.42 inches to be exact.

Anglers and dipnetters should continue to be advised that while many of the rivers from the Yukon River south may not be in flood stage, they are high and running fast, so extra safety precautions should be practiced right through the weekend.

