Coast Guard rescues boaters near Kotzebue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight boaters south of Kotzebue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to an email from a Coast Gaurd spokesperson.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Kotzebue assisted the boaters onshore approximately 20 nautical miles south of Kotzebue at 4:28 p.m. and transported them to Kotzebue, where EMS was waiting, according to the report.

The Coast Guard 17th District command center received a report from the Alaska State Troopers at 11:10 a.m. that a 22-foot privateer left Kotzebue Monday and was late arriving in Buckland, according to the Coast Guard.

Air Station Kodiak received a report at 4:26 p.m. from the Federal Aviation Administration that a local pilot reported seeing people and a boat matching the description of the boat that was overdue on the Baldwin Peninsula, according to the release.

“The teamwork between the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, and the good Samaritan pilot helped us to locate these boaters,” said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Air Station Kodiak pilot. “This case reinforces the importance of filing a float plan with friends and family.”

All eight boaters were reported to be in good condition and the boat is still anchored near the rescue location, according to the Coast Guard.

