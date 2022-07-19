Advertisement

K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to about 250 pounds of fentanyl stashed inside a truck at the Campo Border Patrol Station on Monday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.

“Our agents prevented these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “I am proud to say that our Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year.”

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency, while the truck was seized by Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police file
Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides
One person died following a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.
1 dead, 2 injured in Parks Highway crash
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Officials: Sophisticated crime rings create desperate scenarios to steal money
Anchorage woman scammed by fake government employee
Alaska State Troopers
Rafter dies in Tsina River near Valdez

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, talks about the possibility of subpoenaing...
No decision made on possible Pence subpoena, Jan. 6 panel member says
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration