Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police file
Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Governor announces PFD distribution date
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A woman died at the Centennial Campground on Thursday night.
Woman dies at Centennial Campground
Saturday was the wettest day of 2022 in Anchorage.
Wettest July day in more than six years for Anchorage with more rain on the way

Latest News

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
(KTUU)
Record-setting harvest for Bristol Bay salmon
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Record-setting harvest for Bristol Bay salmon
Officials: Sophisticated crime rings create desperate scenarios to steal money
Anchorage woman scammed by fake government employee