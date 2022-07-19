Advertisement

Salvation Army to take over homelessness management at Centennial Park

While the future of the Centennial Campground as a temporary homeless shelter is uncertain, many volunteers and programs have begun to check in on the campsite to help anyone in need of services.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army in Alaska will be taking over onsite management of client care at a northeast Anchorage campground that has been designated for homeless populations since late June, according to a statement from Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration

In a press release from a spokesperson with the administration, the Salvation Army will assume duties over the “next 48 hours” by collaborating with current site managers to integrate and streamline the services being offered at the campground, including living supplies, meals, donations and case management.

The statement said that the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department will continue offering security and an onsite team in efforts with the municipality to keep the area safe.

Anchorage leaders speak on resources, future of campground at Centennial Park

The camp, which was unceremoniously closed to the public on June 24 and restructured as a place to shelter homeless populations through the end of July, has been managed mostly with help from the Coalition to End Homelessness, Bean’s Cafe and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Bronson was quoted in the release as being satisfied with the progress made so far.

“As someone who has visited Centennial almost every day since the Sullivan closed, the tremendous improvements over other unsanctioned sites in Anchorage are obvious,” Bronson said. “I truly believe we are at our best when we set aside politics and work together, and I’m grateful for the many stakeholders who share that vision.”

