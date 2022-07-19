Advertisement

Second driver dies after Sunday crash on Parks Highway

Troopers report that a second driver has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on the Parks...
Troopers report that a second driver has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Troopers report that a second driver has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway early Sunday morning.

According to an updated trooper dispatch, 58-year-old Rachel Stinson of Anchorage and 33-year-old Katheryne Murray of Wasilla have died.

Original: 1 dead, 2 injured in Parks Highway crash

Troopers initially wrote that a white sedan driving south along the Parks Highway lost control, colliding with a maroon sedan that then crossed over the median and struck a white hatchback head-on. Murray was driving the maroon sedan and Stinson was driving the hatchback, according to the dispatch.

Troopers wrote that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

