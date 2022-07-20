Anchorage sees wettest stretch of weather in nearly a decade

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -A “super soaker” of an event continues to elimate drought conditions across the state, but it’s coming at a cost. Water levels of rivers and creeks continue to rise, as runoff and continuous rain is leading to the potential for minor flooding. In just a 6-day period, Anchorage has seen 3.45 inches of rain, the most the area has seen since September of 2012. Not only is this helping when it comes to drought conditions, but it’s leading to much lower fire danger across the state.

Much of the state is now experiencing low to moderate fire danger, a stark difference from the very high fire danger seen earlier this month. This tilt towards wetter weather, has not only kickstarted our wet season early, but shows no signs of letting up the rest of this month. Rain showers are still occurring across parts of Southcentral Wednesday morning, but the rain will taper off with dry time building in through the day. The same can be said for much of the state, with the exception of Southeast and Southwest Alaska.

Southeast will see the remnants of the rain that impacted Southcentral. Many areas into the Thursday morning will easily pick up a quarter to just shy of an inch of rain. The heaviest rain will fall across the Northern Inner Channels, while the Southern Inner Channels see spotty to isolated showers the rest of the week. Southwest Alaska, is gearing up for a wet day as waves of rain build in off the Bering Sea. This comes ahead of a parent low that will slowly move to the north over the next several days. As it does, we’ll see moisture break away and move into Southcentral.

Rain will begin to build back into Southcentral after the evening commute and become more steady overnight into Thursday. Many areas will once again see up to .25 to .50 inches of rain, with nearly triple that across Prince William Sound. It’s here where the heaviest rain will set up, where up to 2 inches of rain can be expected by Saturday morning.

Because of the expected rain for the region, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley remain under a flood advisory through Saturday morning. Urban flooding and minor flooding of many creeks and rivers could occur. Be prepared over the coming days and remember if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn Around Dont’ Drown”.

Daily rain chances stay with us through next week, with highs slowly warming back into the lower 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.