Officials warn Mat-Su residents to monitor water levels

Heavy rainfall across the region could cause potential flooding
After a long run of hot temperatures and dry conditions, much of the state is finally getting some desperately needed rain. Alaska is receiving so much rain in
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a long run of hot temperatures and dry conditions, much of the state is finally getting some desperately needed rain. Alaska is receiving so much rain in fact, that the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is currently warning residents to monitor water conditions for potential flooding.

The borough’s emergency manager, Casey Cook, said Tuesday that the monitor status went into effect after heavy rainfall caused river levels to rise.

People living in flood zones and low-lying areas near streams or rivers should be on alert and familiarize themselves with a safe way out of their area if flooding begins to occur — including taking necessary personal supplies and medications needed to spend time away from home.

Visitors planning to recreate around waterways should also take safety measures by avoiding camping on sandbars, wearing a personal floatation device when boating, and avoiding boating alone.

“If you’re out canoeing, or boating, or kayaking, or any of those types of things — camping along the shore — you might want to take special precautions to make sure that you’re monitoring that water level,” Cook said.

The Matanuska River level is higher than normal due to recent rainfall
River levels were already slightly higher than normal as the early summer heat caused glacier melt, but Cook said those levels weren’t nearly as high as they are now. On Tuesday, the Matanuska River and Knik River levels were visibly higher than average.

But residents and individuals recreating in the Mat-Su aren’t the only ones who should be cautious, Cook said commuters should also be careful.

“If you’re driving and it’s raining, you know, slow down,” Cook said. “It’s just like driving on ice a lot of times, give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to where you’re going.”

Forecasters anticipate that Anchorage and the Mat-Su will not be seeing the same amount of rain as it has in the last few days, but on and off precipitation is still expected to continue through the rest of the week.

