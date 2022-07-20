Record rainy day for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Anchorage bowl, and special concern for Chester Creek and Campbell Creek — where portions of the bike path could be overrun with water in low-lying spots.

The city saw 1.09 inches of rain to set a new daily record, shattering the old record of .39 inches from 1981.

This makes it the second wettest July to date, and the wettest year to date in 43 years. Records go back to 1952.

After three months of very dry weather, the rain has returned in record fashion. Talkeetna had .93 inches and Wasilla .83 inches.

The main area of low pressure is spinning over Northwest Alaska. This is directing the spin of moisture.

The next two waves of wet weather, although not as heavy, will still pack a lot of moisture. The storm train chugs on through the rest of the week.

