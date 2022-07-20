Advertisement

Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores

Many Alaskan Safeway stores were closed briefly on Wednesday morning due to a system update.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaskan Carrs-Safeway grocery stores were closed briefly Wednesday morning due to a system update delay.

According to Safeway Public Affairs Manager Tairsa Worman, all store locations have reopened following the closures.

“A system update performed last night caused some technical delays that required temporarily closings some stores,” Worman said.

Worman said that the company would not disclose how many stores were closed, or for how long, but many patrons of Alaska locations from the Kenai Peninsula to Anchorage reported closures of Carrs-Safeway locations to Alaska’s News Source.

