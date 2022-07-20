Search ongoing for man missing in Lake Iliamna

LAKE ILIAMNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, two men left Iguigig on a skiff headed for Newhalen across Lake Iliamna. Troopers wrote that they were notified the two men had left at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, and later notified at 10:15 p.m. that the men had not arrived.

“Poor weather in the area prevented flight operations in the evening,” troopers wrote. “On July 18, a private air carrier located the skiff on the shore of Lake Iliamna. Troopers responded to the area with a DPS helicopter. When they arrived, they contacted one of the men, who informed Troopers that the second male, Jeremy Davis, was washed out of the boat far offshore overnight.”

Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said Wednesday that Civil Air Patrol and Department of Public Safety assets were still searching for Davis, but he has not been located.

