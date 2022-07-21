Alaska’s Denali National Park gets 1st woman superintendent

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Brooke Merrell has been named superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

The National Park Service says she is the first woman in that role in the 105-year history of the park. Merrell has been acting superintendent for the past nine months.

The agency says Merrell has had held prior roles with the park service and has been deputy superintendent at Denali since January 2021.

One of the challenges the park is facing is addressing a section of the road that runs through Denali that officials say has been rapidly slumping amid changes in the climate.

