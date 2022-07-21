Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating officer-involved shooting

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.

According to a community alert, officers responded to 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park Campground.

“A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming.”

Earlier Wednesday, a fifth bear was shot near the campground.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

