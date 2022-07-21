Advertisement

Bronson administration talks Centenniel Campground with assembly committee on homelessness

The Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration continue to debate how to help the homeless residents of Anchorage.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration continue to debate how to help the homeless residents of Anchorage.

The assembly committee on housing and homelessness met with members of the Mayor’s Administration to talk about what the assembly members are calling a ‘humanitarian crisis.’ Wednesday’s meeting discussed the draft of the housing and urban development action plan, along with an update on the navigation center — but it was the Centennial Campground drawing the most questions from assembly members.

“What’s your plan for getting people out of the centennial campgrounds?” assembly member Forrest Dunbar asked. “How long is it going to take.”

Mayor Bronson’s Chief of Staff Alexis Johnson noted that the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness requested the city cease operations by the end of September.

“Mister Dunbar as of right now, we are exploring winter sheltering options,” Johnson said. “We do not have plans to keep people at Centennial or to allow people to camp through winter.”

Related: Anchorage homeless advocates team up for a restaurant meals program

This week, the Salvation Army took over homelessness management at Centennial Park. Johnson said the nonprofit approached the city to take over management and is not receiving funding from the municipality.

During the meeting, assembly member Dunbar also asked the Bronson administration why it kept on insisting the park was not part of the city’s homelessness response.

“Is there some legal reason the administration keeps putting forward this obvious fiction that it is not a part of our homelessness response?” Dunbar said.

“Mister Dunbar I don’t believe it’s a lie,” Johnson responded. “We have just waved the fee at the campground.”

Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff also spoke at the meeting and gave an update on what is happening at the campground. On the same day a fifth bear was killed in Centennial Park, Braniff said they received 130 bear-proof containers for the site.

Related: Municipality speaks on resources, future of campground at Centennial Park

“Our staff makes regular rounds every hour on the hour to clean up food-related trash and observe how individuals are storing their food,” Braniff said.

He also reported that roughly 180 people are staying at the campsite, and said they based that on the number of meals being served by Beans Cafe.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday.
Second driver dies after Sunday crash on Parks Highway
Police file
Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides
Jadelyn Endicott was attending a Native Youth Conference in Minneapolis when she says a woman...
Juneau mother says daughter was nearly abducted at hotel during Native Youth Conference in Minnesota
Officials: Sophisticated crime rings create desperate scenarios to steal money
Anchorage woman scammed by fake government employee
The Knik River level is higher than normal after heavy amounts of precipitation fell over...
Officials warn Mat-Su residents to monitor water levels

Latest News

Alaskan Little League Softball teams headed to national tourneys
Two Little League Teams headed to National Tourneys
The assembly committee on housing and homelessness met with members of the Mayor’s...
Bronson administration talks Centenniel Campground with assembly committee on homelessness
Many Alaskan Carrs-Safeway grocery stores were closed briefly Wednesday morning due to a system...
Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores
The closure went into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and has since been rescinded
Vessel runs aground near Naknek, prompts temporary fishing closure