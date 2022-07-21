Advertisement

Fifth bear killed at Centennial Park

Another bear has been shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Centennial Park Campground...
Another bear has been shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Centennial Park Campground where over 200 homeless residents are currently camping.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another bear was shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Centennial Park Campground where over 200 homeless residents are currently camping.

According to Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist David Battle, an adult male black bear was shot by Alaska Wildlife Troopers at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of the park.

Related: Salvation Army to take over homelessness management at Centennial Park

“The bear was killed because it had been entering tents in search of food,” Battle said in an email. “This constitutes an elevated public safety risk, so we dispatch bears that start entering tents or structures. There is still a lot of food in tents in Centennial, and it’s drawing more bears in. I know there has also been a black bear sow with a cub in Centennial in the last few days. We’re waiting for confirmation on whether they are entering tents, and what their behavior has been.”

Related: Municipality speaks on resources, future of campground at Centennial Park

Battle said that multiple bear encounters had been reported over the last several days, but the bears would retreat into the woods before Department of Fish and Game personnel arrived.

“There is a continual supply of bears coming out of those woods,” Battle said. “So any particular bear we killed, there’s nothing special about that bear that made it a problem animal. It just happened to be the bear that came by there, got rewarded for coming into the camp, getting into food and trash and eventually going into tents. Any bear that happens by Centennial right now is probably going to end up in the camp going through tents. So it’s going to be a continual public safety situation until something changes, whether the weather the campus moved or whether somehow the attractants are secured.”

Shortly after hundreds of homeless Anchorage residents were bused from the closed-down Sullivan Arena mass shelter to Centennial Park where camping fees have been waived, four bears were shot on June 5. The black bear shot Wednesday was the fifth bear to be shot in order to maintain the safety of the campers nearby.

Battle said that the bear that was shot Wednesday morning was approximately 200 pounds and that none of the bears spotted have been brown bears, only black bears.

“Bears are active at this time of year, we certainly have bear calls coming from other areas,” Battle said. “The issue in Centennial is just that there is food and other attractants inside tents — in a lot of tents — and it’s the Centennial staff is doing everything they can to try to clean things up. They are limited in what they can do as far as like, violating privacy, going into tents and that sort of thing, and that seems to be the real problem is that there is food in the tents and they can’t always, the Centennial staff can’t always necessarily see that.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday.
Second driver dies after Sunday crash on Parks Highway
Police file
Anchorage woman arrested for 2 separate homicides
Jadelyn Endicott was attending a Native Youth Conference in Minneapolis when she says a woman...
Juneau mother says daughter was nearly abducted at hotel during Native Youth Conference in Minnesota
Officials: Sophisticated crime rings create desperate scenarios to steal money
Anchorage woman scammed by fake government employee
The Knik River level is higher than normal after heavy amounts of precipitation fell over...
Officials warn Mat-Su residents to monitor water levels

Latest News

Stephen Jeremy Hicks
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts
Fishing vessel runs aground near Naknek
Vessel runs aground near Naknek, prompts temporary fishing closure
A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday.
Search ongoing for man missing in Lake Iliamna
A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday.
Second driver dies after Sunday crash on Parks Highway