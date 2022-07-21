Flood advisories remain as rain continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flood advisories are in effect as waterways in Southcentral Alaska continue to strain their banks and at times overrun them.

Anchorage’s creeks of concern are Chester Creek and Campbell Creek. The advisory will go through Saturday at 4 a.m.

High winds are expected over Southwest Alaska to the Alaska Range. Advisories have been issued in advance of this wind event.

Nome had a very rainy day, a record-setting rainy day in fact. They broke their old, and I mean old — over 112 year old — record of 1.06 inches when they got to 1.08 inches by 7 p.m.

