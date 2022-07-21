Advertisement

Flood advisories remain as rain continues

A drier patch of weather expected Saturday
KYES News at 6
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flood advisories are in effect as waterways in Southcentral Alaska continue to strain their banks and at times overrun them.

Anchorage’s creeks of concern are Chester Creek and Campbell Creek. The advisory will go through Saturday at 4 a.m.

High winds are expected over Southwest Alaska to the Alaska Range. Advisories have been issued in advance of this wind event.

Nome had a very rainy day, a record-setting rainy day in fact. They broke their old, and I mean old — over 112 year old — record of 1.06 inches when they got to 1.08 inches by 7 p.m.

Flood advisories remain as rain continues
Record rainy day for Anchorage