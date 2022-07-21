Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.(KSL, Michaelis family, CNN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Alaskan Safeway stores were closed briefly on Wednesday morning due to a system update.
Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Anchorage police investigating officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park
Stephen Jeremy Hicks
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts
Jadelyn Endicott was attending a Native Youth Conference in Minneapolis when she says a woman...
Juneau mother says daughter was nearly abducted at hotel during Native Youth Conference in Minnesota
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

The Seahawks have had a long-running relationship with Special Olympics Alaska and Camp...
Camp Shrivers attendees receive a special surprise from Seahawks
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Floyd family members angered by ex-cop’s 2 1/2-year sentence
Miranda Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment of a child in a blind plea deal.
Mother pleads guilty to lesser charge after newborn dies hours following birth
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court