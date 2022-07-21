Showers become more scattered into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A flood advisory remains in place across Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley through Saturday morning for minor flooding along streams and rivers. While the rain itself has subsided significantly, showery activity will stick around through the end of the week.

While the radar is fairly active this morning across Southcentral Alaska, Anchorage has remained fairly dry. This is largely due to our downsloping winds, which began to increase Wednesday afternoon. Winds have routinely been gusting 20 to 30 mph and will stay with us through a good part of the day. Although the winds are working to keep us dry, there’s plenty of moisture streaming into the region. As a result, Anchorage and surrounding areas are managing to still see some light rain.

The two areas that will see the most rain today will be the Seward Peninsula and coastal regions of Southcentral. The Seward Peninsula and Norton Sound region could see anywhere from a quarter to just shy of three-quarters of an inch of rain, while coastal regions of Southcentral see up to 2 inches of rain into Friday. Keep in mind that the saturated ground we’ve seen over the past week or so could lead to rock or terrain slides across the region. Caution is advised when traveling along areas with high terrain or near areas prone to rock slides.

There’s some good news in the latest drought monitor, as a severe drought is nowhere to be seen in Alaska. While many areas are still sitting under a moderate drought, the current active weather pattern will help continue to pull much of Alaska out of the drought situation.

Looking to the weekend, we can expect to see drier weather for much of Southcentral. Outside of scattered showers, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The widespread rain will have pushed into Southeast, leading to a break in the activity for Southcentral, before more rain returns at the start of next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

