Vessel runs aground near Naknek, prompts temporary fishing closure

NAKNEK, Alaska (KTUU) - After a fishing vessel washed up on shore in the Bristol Bay area near Naknek and leaked diesel fuel, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game temporarily closed commercial salmon fishing.

The closure went into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and has since been rescinded.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in King Salmon, there is a salvage crew working on the fishing tender on Naknek Beach south of Pederson Point Cannery.

ADFG announced that they have removed major sources of pollutants, but a small residual sheen has been left behind.

The effort to remove the boat is still underway.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game in King Salmon has noted that gillnet permit holders in the immediate area should use their best judgment when operating near the boat.

The portion of the Naknek Section from the south edge of the Pederson Point dock south to the North Naknek Beach Access Road opened at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, according to the department.

On Wednesday, the Department of Natural Researches issued a notice of trespass to the vessel’s owner, which is standard procedure for derelict vessels on DNR land, according to DNR Director of Communications Lorraine Henry. The owner has until Aug. 2 to submit a vessel removal and cleanup plan.

