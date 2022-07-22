Alaska governor to sign tribal recognition bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the state.

The Alaska Federation of Natives announced the bill signing would take place on Thursday. The timing was confirmed by a Dunleavy spokesperson. Supporters of the bill have called it an overdue step that would create opportunities for the state and tribes to work together.

The measure is similar to an initiative that was slated to go before voters later this year.

Initiatives that qualify for the ballot can be bumped if the Legislature passes substantially similar legislation first. Dunleavy spokesperson Shannon Mason says the bill “would eliminate the need for the ballot initiative.”

