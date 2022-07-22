Advertisement

Alaska governor to sign tribal recognition bill

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the...
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the state
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the state.

The Alaska Federation of Natives announced the bill signing would take place on Thursday. The timing was confirmed by a Dunleavy spokesperson. Supporters of the bill have called it an overdue step that would create opportunities for the state and tribes to work together.

The measure is similar to an initiative that was slated to go before voters later this year.

Initiatives that qualify for the ballot can be bumped if the Legislature passes substantially similar legislation first. Dunleavy spokesperson Shannon Mason says the bill “would eliminate the need for the ballot initiative.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park
Many Alaskan Safeway stores were closed briefly on Wednesday morning due to a system update.
Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores
Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed...
Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway
Stephen Jeremy Hicks
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts
A girl picks her feet up and launches off one of the platforms at Alaska Zipline Adventure Park.
Palmer zipline park takes visitors to new heights

Latest News

Alaska's June job numbers are up from a year earlier.
Alaska June job numbers up from year earlier, lag June 2019
A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear...
Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash
(Source: AP)
Anchorage man one of two dead in Idaho helicopter crash
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him