Alaska June job numbers up from year earlier, lag June 2019

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state labor department says Alaska had about 7,900 more jobs last month than in June 2021.

But it says most industries fell short of their job numbers three years earlier, before the pandemic.

The labor department report shows that the leisure and hospitality industry continued solid growth year-over-year, with about 3,700 more jobs last month than in June 2021. But the industry had about 4,600 fewer jobs than in June 2019.

Sectors at or above job levels from June 2019 included construction and health care. An economist with the department describes the state of the economy as OK.

