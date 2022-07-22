Advertisement

Anchorage man one of two dead in Idaho helicopter crash

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho.

Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon.

The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based ROTAK, which owned the aircraft and was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Cernicek said both pilots were military veterans.

In a statement released from ROTAK, both pilots were described by General Manager Ely Woods as outstanding pilots.

“Tommy and Jared represented the absolute best our country has to offer,” Woods said. “Both were decorated veterans, hard workers, and outstanding pilots. Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones. We are devastated by this incredible loss.”

The release also said ROTAK has voluntarily suspended operations with its company helicopters until further notice.

Alaska’s News Source contributed to this report.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park
Many Alaskan Safeway stores were closed briefly on Wednesday morning due to a system update.
Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores
Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed...
Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway
Stephen Jeremy Hicks
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts
A girl picks her feet up and launches off one of the platforms at Alaska Zipline Adventure Park.
Palmer zipline park takes visitors to new heights

Latest News

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him
Extended interview with UAF scientist on the James Webb Space Telescope
Alaska State Troopers
Rafter dies in Tsina River near Valdez
Video details dramatic Centennial Park shooting
Video details dramatic Centennial Park shooting