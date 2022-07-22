Anchorage police investigate report of attempted kidnapping

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a reported attempted kidnapping on Thursday, according to a news release.

At 5:52 p.m., APD was informed of a man approaching a juvenile on Northwood Drive and Aspen Drive.

The initial investigation determined that a man approached the juvenile from behind, grabbed the youth, and said that he was a friend of her parents and to come with him, according to APD.

The juvenile was able to fight the man off and flee the area.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as an older white male with gray hair and a trim beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and a baseball cap. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of a skull.

Police are asking the community to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 if they see a person matching the suspect’s description or have any information about the suspect’s identity.

