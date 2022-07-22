Denali Borough mayor declares a local disaster declaration, asks governor to declare disaster emergency over Clear Fire damage

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Clay Walker made a local disaster declaration and has asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a disaster emergency for Denali Borough residents.

The Denali Borough has been affected severely by the Clear Fire; the Clear Fire has burned down two different state subdivisions and threatened other areas such as the city of Anderson and Clear Space Force Station.

So far, the Clear Fire has burned over 72,000 acres, resulting in extensive property damages.

According to the mayor’s declaration, the severity of the damages caused and its recovery efforts, including debris removal and access restoration, seems to be beyond the effective capability of local resources.

This is why the governor has been asked to declare a disaster emergency for the people impacted in the Denali Borough.

The local disaster declaration allows the use of the Denali Borough Disaster Contingency Fund, which will allow the use of up to $20,000, unless amended and approved by the Denali Borough Assembly.

