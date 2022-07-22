Drier and warmer conditions return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still falling across Southcentral, making this the 11th straight day for rainfall in the region. This wet stretch of weather has propelled July to the wettest in more than 20 years. While rain is still with us this morning, drier weather and peeks of sunshine will return to the region into the evening hours. This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend across the region, with many areas seeing partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

The rain that has been inundating Southcentral is making its final push into Southeast, where widespread rain sticks around through the weekend. It’s possible many areas across the panhandle will see anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to just shy of 2 inches of rain by Sunday. While no drainage or flooding issues looks likely, the recent spell of wet weather could lead to foggy conditions for parts of the panhandle should any brief break in the clouds occur.

Much of the state will see drier conditions return through the rest of July, as the storm motion stays to our south. While some systems will clip Southcentral, the best chance for any rain will return Monday into early Tuesday. This will likely be our final push of rain for the month, as drier and sunnier conditions look to make a return to the region.

It’s looking more and more likely that through the middle of next week, parts of Southcentral will begin to climb back into the 70s.

