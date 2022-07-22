Friday rain leads to a drier weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flood advisories for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna valleys were dropped Thursday, but new ones popped up in other parts of Alaska.

High surf is the cause of an advisory over the west coasts, in effect through Friday morning. And a wind advisory spans the Alaska Range.

For Southcentral, rain falls through Friday, but tapers off Friday night. Saturday and Sunday look to be the driest of the past 10 days, and partly sunny conditions are possible too.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.