Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash

A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear Fire, according to Alaska State Troopers.(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot.

Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety Board the Bell UH1B helicopter piloted by Douglas Ritchie, of Wasilla, had a normal liftoff June 26 from the airport in Clear. The preliminary report did not provide a probable cause for the accident, which will come later.

After the loud noise was heard, witnesses said the helicopter “bucked,” rolled right and began going to the ground. After the helicopter crashed, the report says a fire broke out, consuming a majority of the helicopter.

