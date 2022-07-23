Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who previously pleaded guilty to killing two teenage girls while driving intoxicated will be re-sentenced.

In 2013, Stacey Graham was driving under the influence and struck and killed 15-year-old Jordyn Durr and 15-year-old Brooke McPheters in South Anchorage.

Under his plea deal, he was sentenced to between 26 and 40 years in prison.

In an opinion released today, the Alaska Supreme Court vacated his sentence, saying the victim impact statements at sentencing should not have included testimony from police officers and an emotional tribute video.

They called the sentence “unusually severe.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.