Advertisement

Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced

Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced
By Alaska's News Source Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who previously pleaded guilty to killing two teenage girls while driving intoxicated will be re-sentenced.

In 2013, Stacey Graham was driving under the influence and struck and killed 15-year-old Jordyn Durr and 15-year-old Brooke McPheters in South Anchorage.

Under his plea deal, he was sentenced to between 26 and 40 years in prison.

In an opinion released today, the Alaska Supreme Court vacated his sentence, saying the victim impact statements at sentencing should not have included testimony from police officers and an emotional tribute video.

They called the sentence “unusually severe.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park
Many Alaskan Safeway stores were closed briefly on Wednesday morning due to a system update.
Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores
Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed...
Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway
Stephen Jeremy Hicks
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts
A girl picks her feet up and launches off one of the platforms at Alaska Zipline Adventure Park.
Palmer zipline park takes visitors to new heights

Latest News

Ellie's Furcast: The Denali sled dog puppy cam
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced
Alaska's June job numbers are up from a year earlier.
Alaska June job numbers up from year earlier, lag June 2019
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the...
Alaska governor to sign tribal recognition bill