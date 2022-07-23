Ellie’s Furcast: The Denali sled dog puppy cam

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They may be cute to watch, but these pups are more than just wagging tails, they are this year’s litter of Denali sled dogs.

Mushing is not only a tradition in Alaska, but one of the only ways the National Park Service can access vast areas of wilderness. Thanks to a puppy webcam set up in their home, you can follow along as they grow.

“The sled dogs at Denali National Park, they’re part of the rich history and culture of sled dogs in Alaska,” said Park Public Affairs Officer Sharon Stiteler. “We like to help celebrate and be part of that culture.”

Born on June 18, 2022, these little fuzz balls will one day grow up to fill some big sled tracks. In commemoration of the Denali sled dog kennels 100th year of operation, these puppies share their names with the first dogs acquired to patrol the park in 1922.

The three females are Skipper, Dynamite and Rowney, while the two males are Bos’n and Mike.

Unlike any other breed of dog, sled dogs are natural-born runners and pullers with sturdy coats to keep them warm during sub-arctic winters.

“Their training has already started,” Stiteler said. “We’re already starting to socialize them, and in the summer times our dogs are a big part of our public programs here. We do sled dog demonstrations, so we’re getting them used to the public and this winter they will follow along with some of our teams as they help haul freight out for different research projects throughout the wilderness areas of the park.”

You can also follow the growth of the pups through “pupdates” on Facebook.

