Ready for drier weather? Its on the way!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fewer clouds and increasing sunshine will be the trend as we head into the weekend.

Drier, warmer weather will hit just many folks have a few days off. The persistent “parent” low pressure system that has been rotating over Northwest Alaska that was responsible for record rain for parts of the state, is weakening.

The storm drifts west and its influence wanes to the point that a break in the pattern allows for some sunshine.

Southcentral Alaska was seeing blue sky as clouds were clearing as rain moved north Friday night, and skies will be partly sunny Saturday. Anchorage saw record rain on July 19 when 1.34 inches of rain sloshed the city. That brings the current rain total for the month of July so far to 4 inches.

Interior communities will see a chance of thunderstorms Saturday

The break between storms gives the region a nice weekend, with temperatures rising as the sun comes out, and the hance of showers will be limited.

Another storm is expected Monday, and that will bring a return of rain.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.