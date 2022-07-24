Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After an almost nine-month investigation, Alaska State Troopers say the person who put a hidden camera in a gym bathroom in Soldotna has been charged.

In October 2021, a local fitness gym told Soldotna troopers that a hidden camera had been found in one of the bathrooms at the gym. During their investigation troopers identified Dallas Pierren, 26, of Kenai as the perpetrator.

Pierren has been charged with one count of attempted indecent photography. Alaska State Troopers are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact their Soldotna office.

