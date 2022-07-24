Advertisement

Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue
Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue(KTVF/KXDF)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After an almost nine-month investigation, Alaska State Troopers say the person who put a hidden camera in a gym bathroom in Soldotna has been charged.

In October 2021, a local fitness gym told Soldotna troopers that a hidden camera had been found in one of the bathrooms at the gym. During their investigation troopers identified Dallas Pierren, 26, of Kenai as the perpetrator.

Pierren has been charged with one count of attempted indecent photography. Alaska State Troopers are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact their Soldotna office.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacey Graham at his sentencing for second degree murder charges. KTUU photo.
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him
Attempted Kidnapping Investigation; Need Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
Anchorage police investigate report of attempted kidnapping
Video details dramatic Centennial Park shooting
Video details dramatic Centennial Park shooting
The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting...
Anchorage man one of two dead in Idaho helicopter crash

Latest News

Anthony Blaine, who refers to himself as the “Bear Whisperer” shot a black bear in the national...
TV personality allegedly shoots bear in Alaskan national park
Active jetstream across southern Alaska brings one more round of rain to start the new week.
One more day of sun before rain returns
By the early 1900s wood bison had disappeared from Alaska, with only a few hundred remaining in...
Restoration project brings wood bison back to Alaska
A woman who is charged with the killings of two men in Anchorage over the July Fourth weekend...
Woman charged with killings of two men known to hit and argue with herself