One more day of sun before rain returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Well, we certainly earned the sunshine that finally graced us beginning late Friday afternoon. I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today, because it will be rather limited on Sunday. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport saw a “trace” of rain early Saturday morning, so far ending what turned out to be an 11 day stretch of measurable rainfall (amounts greater than or equal to 0.01″) that began on July 12 and totaling 3.85″. Incredible! We have to go back to September 7 through September 17, 2015 to find a similar stretch of rainy conditions. One other impressive tidbit, none of this rain was from the remnants of a typhoon (the term for a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean west of the International Dateline), but rather just a cold-core low pressure system that intensified as it remained stationary over the Seward Peninsula.

To the south of the above mentioned low pressure system, a very active jetstream continues to bring waves of rainfall across the Aleutians, across coastal sections of Southcentral and then into Southeast. After a much needed respite from these waves of rain the past week-and-a-half, a stronger piece of energy will cause the next wave to move farther north into the Anchorage area beginning early Monday morning, continuing throughout the day, then ending from west to east on Tuesday morning.

As I alluded to earlier, the current jetstream flow, which is more typical of our winter pattern, will push these systems directly into Southeast. While the intensity of the rain will vary at times, expect rainy and cool conditions for the next several days.

